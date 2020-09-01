Cosmos (ATOM) Price Down 8.6% Over Last Week

Cosmos (CURRENCY:ATOM) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 31st. One Cosmos coin can currently be purchased for approximately $7.36 or 0.00062843 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, BitForex, GDAC and Coinone. Over the last week, Cosmos has traded down 8.6% against the U.S. dollar. Cosmos has a total market cap of $1.49 billion and approximately $318.54 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11,781.95 or 1.00584321 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 36.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001492 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002917 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00000847 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.51 or 0.00158016 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001152 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00002806 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Cosmos Coin Profile

Cosmos (ATOM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 23rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 260,227,913 coins and its circulating supply is 202,443,310 coins. Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network . Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network . Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cosmos is /r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Cosmos

Cosmos can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: GDAC, Coinone, Hotbit and BitForex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

