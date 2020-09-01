Covesting Price Hits $0.33 on Top Exchanges (COV)

Covesting (CURRENCY:COV) traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 31st. Covesting has a market cap of $5.94 million and approximately $25,704.00 worth of Covesting was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Covesting has traded up 22.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Covesting token can currently be bought for approximately $0.33 or 0.00002817 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, IDEX, Kucoin and HitBTC.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008549 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002418 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.80 or 0.00134882 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $192.54 or 0.01643803 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.26 or 0.00198607 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0972 or 0.00000830 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.95 or 0.00178821 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 29.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.36 or 0.00190866 BTC.

Covesting Profile

Covesting’s genesis date was October 15th, 2017. Covesting’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,000,000 tokens. Covesting’s official Twitter account is @covesting and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Covesting is covesting.io . The Reddit community for Covesting is /r/Covesting and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Covesting’s official message board is medium.com/@Covesting

Covesting Token Trading

Covesting can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Kucoin, IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covesting directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Covesting should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Covesting using one of the exchanges listed above.

