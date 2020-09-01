Crake Asset Management LLP Buys 2,542 Shares of Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI)

Crake Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 488,295 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,542 shares during the quarter. Cigna accounts for approximately 9.0% of Crake Asset Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Crake Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Cigna were worth $91,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Cigna by 2.1% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 67,717 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $12,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd raised its position in Cigna by 10.3% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 3,050 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Cigna by 43.2% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 72,075 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $13,525,000 after acquiring an additional 21,727 shares in the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Cigna by 49.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust now owns 1,811 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Finally, Cortland Associates Inc. MO raised its holdings in Cigna by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Cortland Associates Inc. MO now owns 316,226 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $56,029,000 after buying an additional 8,159 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John Partridge sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total value of $486,108.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,216 shares in the company, valued at $4,899,968.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 9,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,743,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,550,665. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 226,306 shares of company stock valued at $47,203,892 over the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Cigna from $215.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Cigna from $220.00 to $207.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Cigna from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Raymond James upped their target price on Cigna from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Cigna from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.19.

Shares of CI stock traded down $3.78 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $177.37. 1,511,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,180,854. Cigna Corp has a fifty-two week low of $118.50 and a fifty-two week high of $224.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $178.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $185.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The health services provider reported $5.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.15 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $39.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.93 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 3.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Cigna Corp will post 18.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

