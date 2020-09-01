Crake Asset Management LLP Has $81.93 Million Stock Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Crake Asset Management LLP reduced its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 360,790 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 48,013 shares during the quarter. Facebook makes up about 8.0% of Crake Asset Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Crake Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Facebook were worth $81,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. King Wealth acquired a new stake in Facebook during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $637,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in Facebook by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 75,435 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $17,129,000 after purchasing an additional 17,735 shares during the last quarter. Arjuna Capital lifted its holdings in Facebook by 737.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 11,278 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,561,000 after purchasing an additional 9,932 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Facebook by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 8,222 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Facebook by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,823,095 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $641,039,000 after purchasing an additional 257,565 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CTO Michael Todd Schroepfer sold 112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.09, for a total transaction of $29,354.08. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 498,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,583,197.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.94, for a total value of $44,802.36. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $801,361.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,289 shares of company stock worth $5,080,060. 14.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded down $0.46 during trading on Monday, reaching $293.20. The company had a trading volume of 17,172,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,847,391. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $255.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $215.37. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.10 and a 12 month high of $304.67. The stock has a market cap of $836.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.80, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.20.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.36. Facebook had a return on equity of 22.90% and a net margin of 31.29%. The firm had revenue of $18.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.21 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on FB shares. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Facebook from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Facebook from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Facebook from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub raised Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective (up from $240.00) on shares of Facebook in a report on Friday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, forty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $279.42.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

