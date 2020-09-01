Crake Asset Management LLP Makes New Investment in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Crake Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 355,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $18,141,000. Citigroup accounts for about 1.8% of Crake Asset Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Athanor Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the second quarter valued at $511,000. King Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the second quarter valued at $238,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 8.0% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 134,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,858,000 after buying an additional 9,903 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 15.1% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 9,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital One Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the second quarter valued at $202,000. 75.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

C has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Standpoint Research lowered shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.03.

Shares of C stock traded down $1.16 on Monday, reaching $51.12. 16,990,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,877,410. The company has a market cap of $108.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Citigroup Inc has a 1 year low of $32.00 and a 1 year high of $83.11.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $19.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.06 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 31st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.91%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

