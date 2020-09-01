Crake Asset Management LLP Makes New Investment in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Crake Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 693,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,661,000. Pfizer makes up approximately 2.2% of Crake Asset Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 292,621,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,551,162,000 after purchasing an additional 830,299 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 19.1% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 224,808,113 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,337,737,000 after purchasing an additional 36,092,723 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 12.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 218,676,145 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,137,589,000 after purchasing an additional 24,950,461 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 89,953,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,931,423,000 after purchasing an additional 910,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,111,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,867,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,264 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on PFE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Pfizer from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Pfizer from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays decreased their target price on Pfizer from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, June 1st. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.19.

Pfizer stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $37.79. The stock had a trading volume of 31,148,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,662,607. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.88 and a 12 month high of $40.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.67.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 28.80%. The firm had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.53%.

In other Pfizer news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock purchased 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.55 per share, with a total value of $501,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,200. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.13, for a total value of $78,799.53. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,492.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

Featured Article: Price-Sales Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.