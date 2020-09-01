Crypto.com Coin Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $79.81 Million (CRO)

Crypto.com Coin (CURRENCY:CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 31st. Crypto.com Coin has a total market capitalization of $3.53 billion and $79.81 million worth of Crypto.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Crypto.com Coin has traded 3% higher against the US dollar. One Crypto.com Coin token can now be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00001528 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including GOPAX, Bithumb, BigONE and Huobi Global.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00042659 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00006467 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $718.57 or 0.06134559 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002959 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 22.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00004697 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004157 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00036388 BTC.

Ampleforth (AMPL) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00017288 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00015409 BTC.

About Crypto.com Coin

Crypto.com Coin is a token. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2019. Crypto.com Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,711,415,525 tokens. The official message board for Crypto.com Coin is blog.crypto.com . The Reddit community for Crypto.com Coin is /r/Crypto_com . Crypto.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @cryptocom . Crypto.com Coin’s official website is www.crypto.com/en/chain

Buying and Selling Crypto.com Coin

Crypto.com Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb, CoinTiger, DigiFinex, ABCC, Dcoin, Fatbtc, GOPAX, Bithumb Global, Huobi Korea, DDEX, BigONE, BiteBTC, KuCoin, HitBTC, Indodax, Bittrex, Bibox, IDEX, OKEx, Huobi Global, Upbit, OceanEx and CPDAX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto.com Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crypto.com Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crypto.com Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

