CryptoPing Trading Up 15.4% This Week (PING)

CryptoPing (CURRENCY:PING) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. One CryptoPing token can currently be bought for $0.0655 or 0.00000563 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Tidex, HitBTC, Waves Decentralized Exchange and YoBit. During the last seven days, CryptoPing has traded up 15.4% against the dollar. CryptoPing has a total market cap of $589,894.47 and approximately $3,138.00 worth of CryptoPing was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CryptoPing alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008608 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002421 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.65 or 0.00134512 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $190.13 or 0.01634504 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.25 or 0.00199889 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0968 or 0.00000832 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.73 or 0.00178209 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 28.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.32 or 0.00183248 BTC.

About CryptoPing

CryptoPing was first traded on May 16th, 2017. CryptoPing’s total supply is 9,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,999,635 tokens. CryptoPing’s official Twitter account is @cryptoping . The official website for CryptoPing is cryptoping.tech

CryptoPing Token Trading

CryptoPing can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, Waves Decentralized Exchange, YoBit and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoPing directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoPing should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CryptoPing using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CryptoPing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoPing and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.