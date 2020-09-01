CryptoSoul Hits Market Capitalization of $61,312.23 (SOUL)

CryptoSoul (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. One CryptoSoul token can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit and Mercatox. CryptoSoul has a total market capitalization of $61,312.23 and approximately $816.00 worth of CryptoSoul was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, CryptoSoul has traded down 5.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008615 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002401 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.53 or 0.00133629 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $190.58 or 0.01640059 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.03 or 0.00198178 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0967 or 0.00000832 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.33 or 0.00174964 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded up 34.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.55 or 0.00185487 BTC.

CryptoSoul’s total supply is 281,915,269 tokens and its circulating supply is 268,129,638 tokens. CryptoSoul’s official message board is medium.com/@cryptosoul . CryptoSoul’s official website is cryptosoul.io . The Reddit community for CryptoSoul is /r/CryptoSoul . CryptoSoul’s official Twitter account is @CryptoSoul_

CryptoSoul can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoSoul directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoSoul should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CryptoSoul using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

