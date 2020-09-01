CVCoin Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $105,638.00 (CVN)

CVCoin (CURRENCY:CVN) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 31st. One CVCoin token can now be purchased for about $0.0582 or 0.00000500 BTC on exchanges including Sistemkoin, HADAX, OpenLedger DEX and HitBTC. Over the last week, CVCoin has traded up 62.6% against the dollar. CVCoin has a total market cap of $720,572.72 and approximately $105,638.00 worth of CVCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008603 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002421 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.91 or 0.00136757 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $190.62 or 0.01638297 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.24 or 0.00199704 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0967 or 0.00000831 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.95 or 0.00180066 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.96 or 0.00180148 BTC.

CVCoin Token Profile

CVCoin’s total supply is 15,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,380,890 tokens. The official message board for CVCoin is www.crypviser-forum.com . The official website for CVCoin is crypviser.network . CVCoin’s official Twitter account is @cvcoin_ico and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling CVCoin

CVCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HADAX, OpenLedger DEX, HitBTC, Sistemkoin and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CVCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CVCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CVCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

