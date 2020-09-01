DAEX Market Capitalization Tops $2.02 Million (DAX)

DAEX (CURRENCY:DAX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 31st. Over the last week, DAEX has traded 6.7% higher against the dollar. DAEX has a total market capitalization of $2.02 million and approximately $21,380.00 worth of DAEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DAEX token can now be bought for about $0.0057 or 0.00000049 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Indodax and LBank.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001528 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00042659 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00006467 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $718.57 or 0.06134559 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002959 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 22.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00004697 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004157 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00036388 BTC.

Ampleforth (AMPL) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00017288 BTC.

DAEX Profile

DAEX (CRYPTO:DAX) is a token. Its genesis date was February 9th, 2018. DAEX’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 354,666,702 tokens. The official website for DAEX is www.daex.io . DAEX’s official Twitter account is @daexblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

DAEX Token Trading

DAEX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank and Indodax. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

