DATA (DTA) Price Tops $0.0007 on Top Exchanges

DATA (CURRENCY:DTA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 31st. One DATA token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, Ethfinex, IDEX and Kucoin. DATA has a total market cap of $7.72 million and approximately $613,074.00 worth of DATA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DATA has traded 8.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008559 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002420 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.85 or 0.00135445 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $191.96 or 0.01640156 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.26 or 0.00198719 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0968 or 0.00000827 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.09 or 0.00180161 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 26.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.49 or 0.00183609 BTC.

DATA Profile

DATA launched on January 11th, 2018. DATA’s total supply is 11,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,499,993,344 tokens. DATA’s official message board is medium.com/@Blockchain_Data . DATA’s official Twitter account is @Blockchain_Data and its Facebook page is accessible here . DATA’s official website is data.eco

Buying and Selling DATA

DATA can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Kucoin, UEX, DDEX, IDEX, Ethfinex and Huobi. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DATA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DATA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DATA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

