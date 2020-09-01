DecentBet Price Down 12.1% Over Last Week (DBET)

DecentBet (CURRENCY:DBET) traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. Over the last week, DecentBet has traded 12.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DecentBet token can now be purchased for about $0.0019 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges. DecentBet has a total market capitalization of $362,718.27 and approximately $463.00 worth of DecentBet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001532 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00043313 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006358 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $706.60 or 0.06073025 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002967 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00004499 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004189 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00036271 BTC.

Ampleforth (AMPL) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00017294 BTC.

About DecentBet

DBET is a token. It was first traded on September 23rd, 2017. DecentBet’s total supply is 188,632,973 tokens. The Reddit community for DecentBet is /r/decentbet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DecentBet’s official Twitter account is @Decent_Bet and its Facebook page is accessible here . DecentBet’s official website is www.decent.bet

Buying and Selling DecentBet

DecentBet can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DecentBet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DecentBet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DecentBet using one of the exchanges listed above.

