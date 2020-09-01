Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF (NYSEARCA:FIVG) Trading Down 0.3%

Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF (NYSEARCA:FIVG) shares dropped 0.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $29.51 and last traded at $29.66. Approximately 187,600 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 207,956 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.76.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.90.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northstar Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF by 10.9% in the second quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 194,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,310,000 after acquiring an additional 19,205 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $2,515,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $118,000.

Further Reading: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.