Delphy (DPY) 24 Hour Volume Tops $4,235.00

Delphy (CURRENCY:DPY) traded down 6.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 31st. Delphy has a market cap of $741,881.10 and $4,235.00 worth of Delphy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Delphy token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0119 or 0.00000102 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Delphy has traded 12.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001523 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00042995 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00006449 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $713.08 or 0.06092685 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002948 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00004561 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00004137 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00036384 BTC.

Ampleforth (AMPL) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00017164 BTC.

Delphy Profile

Delphy (DPY) is a token. Its genesis date was August 30th, 2016. Delphy’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,199,848 tokens. The official website for Delphy is delphy.org . Delphy’s official Twitter account is @Delphy_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Delphy

Delphy can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Delphy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Delphy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Delphy using one of the exchanges listed above.

