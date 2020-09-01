Denarius Price Tops $0.18 (D)

Denarius (CURRENCY:D) traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 31st. Denarius has a market cap of $1.36 million and $731.00 worth of Denarius was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Denarius coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00001588 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptohub, CoinExchange, SouthXchange and Cryptopia. During the last week, Denarius has traded up 24.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Electra (ECA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SpaceChain (SPC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Limitless VIP (VIP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dcoin Token (DT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000127 BTC.

About Denarius

Denarius is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 14th, 2017. Denarius’ total supply is 7,379,168 coins. The Reddit community for Denarius is /r/denariuscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Denarius is denarius.io . Denarius’ official Twitter account is @denariuscoin

Buying and Selling Denarius

Denarius can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, Stocks.Exchange, Cryptopia, Cryptohub, TradeOgre and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Denarius directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Denarius should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Denarius using one of the exchanges listed above.

