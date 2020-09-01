DIA Price Reaches $3.46 (DIA)

DIA (CURRENCY:DIA) traded 18% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 31st. DIA has a market cap of $36.69 million and approximately $69.37 million worth of DIA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DIA token can currently be purchased for approximately $3.46 or 0.00029769 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, DIA has traded up 8.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008615 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002401 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.53 or 0.00133629 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $190.58 or 0.01640059 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.03 or 0.00198178 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0967 or 0.00000832 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.33 or 0.00174964 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 34.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.55 or 0.00185487 BTC.

DIA’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,606,206 tokens. DIA’s official website is diadata.org . The official message board for DIA is medium.com/dia-insights

DIA can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DIA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DIA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

