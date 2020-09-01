DIAMOND EAGLE A/SH CL A (NASDAQ:DEAC) Trading Down 7%

DIAMOND EAGLE A/SH CL A (NASDAQ:DEAC)’s share price traded down 7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $36.19 and last traded at $36.32. 18,630,516 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 697% from the average session volume of 2,339,026 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.06.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.12.

DIAMOND EAGLE A/SH CL A Company Profile (NASDAQ:DEAC)

Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

