Digitex Futures (DGTX) Trading 11.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Digitex Futures (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. One Digitex Futures token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0483 or 0.00000415 BTC on exchanges including Mercatox, Exrates and OOOBTC. During the last week, Digitex Futures has traded 11.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Digitex Futures has a total market capitalization of $43.78 million and $2.96 million worth of Digitex Futures was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Digitex Futures

Digitex Futures’ genesis date was January 15th, 2018. Digitex Futures’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 907,035,715 tokens. The official message board for Digitex Futures is blog.digitexfutures.com . The Reddit community for Digitex Futures is /r/DigitexFutures . Digitex Futures’ official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures and its Facebook page is accessible here . Digitex Futures’ official website is digitexfutures.com

Digitex Futures Token Trading

Digitex Futures can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, OOOBTC and Exrates. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex Futures directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitex Futures should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digitex Futures using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

