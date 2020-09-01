Diligence (IRA) Market Capitalization Hits $8,477.94

Diligence (CURRENCY:IRA) traded down 31.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 31st. Diligence has a total market cap of $8,477.94 and approximately $800.00 worth of Diligence was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Diligence has traded 18.9% lower against the dollar. One Diligence token can currently be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002974 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002468 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded 31.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000158 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000012 BTC.

About Diligence

Diligence (CRYPTO:IRA) is a token. Diligence’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,000,000 tokens. The official website for Diligence is ira-africa.com

Diligence Token Trading

Diligence can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Diligence directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Diligence should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Diligence using one of the exchanges listed above.

