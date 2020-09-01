dKargo (DKA) Price Hits $0.0618 on Exchanges

dKargo (CURRENCY:DKA) traded down 7.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. One dKargo token can now be purchased for $0.0618 or 0.00000530 BTC on major exchanges. dKargo has a market capitalization of $18.61 million and $1.55 million worth of dKargo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, dKargo has traded down 16.1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About dKargo

DKA is a token. It launched on May 8th, 2020. dKargo’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 301,291,805 tokens. The official website for dKargo is dkargo.io/main_en.html . dKargo’s official message board is medium.com/dkargo

Buying and Selling dKargo

dKargo can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dKargo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dKargo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase dKargo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

