DMarket (DMT) Price Tops $0.16 on Top Exchanges

DMarket (CURRENCY:DMT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 31st. One DMarket token can now be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00001394 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Tidex, YoBit and Bittrex. DMarket has a total market cap of $9.29 million and approximately $181,660.00 worth of DMarket was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DMarket has traded 2.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008559 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002420 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.85 or 0.00135445 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $191.96 or 0.01640156 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.26 or 0.00198719 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0968 or 0.00000827 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.09 or 0.00180161 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded up 26.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.49 or 0.00183609 BTC.

DMarket Token Profile

DMarket’s genesis date was November 14th, 2017. DMarket’s total supply is 56,921,773 tokens. The official message board for DMarket is medium.com/@dmarket . DMarket’s official Twitter account is @dmarket_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . DMarket’s official website is dmarket.com . The Reddit community for DMarket is /r/D_Market and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

DMarket Token Trading

DMarket can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, IDEX, Upbit, Bittrex and Tidex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMarket directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DMarket should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DMarket using one of the exchanges listed above.

