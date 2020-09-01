DP Eurasia (LON:DPEU) Trading Up 2.3%

DP Eurasia NV (LON:DPEU) shares were up 2.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 38.10 ($0.50) and last traded at GBX 38 ($0.50). Approximately 24,530 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 108,318 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 37.15 ($0.49).

Separately, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of DP Eurasia in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 520.07, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 36.06 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 42.05.

DP Eurasia N.V. operates company and franchise-owned stores under the Domino's Pizza brand. It offers pizza delivery and takeaway/eat-in services. As of December 31, 2017, it operated 643 stores, which included 514 in Turkey, 121 in Russia, 5 in Azerbaijan, and 3 in Georgia. The company was founded in 1996 and is based in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

