DubaiCoin Trading 9.2% Higher This Week (DBIX)

DubaiCoin (CURRENCY:DBIX) traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 31st. One DubaiCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0570 or 0.00000490 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DubaiCoin has traded 9.2% higher against the US dollar. DubaiCoin has a market cap of $242,827.79 and approximately $6,441.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00031767 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00029304 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00015299 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001559 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00021055 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00012690 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00005466 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000177 BTC.

DubaiCoin Profile

DubaiCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on February 20th, 2016. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. The official website for DubaiCoin is www.arabianchain.org . DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling DubaiCoin

DubaiCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DubaiCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DubaiCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

