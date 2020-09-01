DWF Group (LON:DWF) Stock Price Down 1.2%

DWF Group PLC (LON:DWF)’s share price was down 1.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 58 ($0.76) and last traded at GBX 58.80 ($0.77). Approximately 33,961 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at GBX 59.50 ($0.78).

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of DWF Group in a report on Friday, July 31st.

Get DWF Group alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $190.84 million and a PE ratio of 15.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 375.33, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 63.19 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 85.83.

In related news, insider Jonathan Bloomer bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 66 ($0.86) per share, with a total value of £26,400 ($34,496.28). Also, insider Chris Stefani bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 64 ($0.84) per share, for a total transaction of £9,600 ($12,544.10).

DWF Group Company Profile (LON:DWF)

DWF Group plc provides various legal services and complementary connected services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through four divisions: Commercial Services, Insurance, International, and Connected Services. It offers a range of complex legal services and managed services to multinationals, government and public sector bodies, and high net worth individuals in the areas of corporate, litigation, and real estate practice groups.

Recommended Story: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for DWF Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DWF Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.