Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Shares Sold by Howard Hughes Medical Institute

Howard Hughes Medical Institute reduced its stake in Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,583,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 403,294 shares during the quarter. Dynatrace makes up 26.2% of Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Howard Hughes Medical Institute owned approximately 0.56% of Dynatrace worth $64,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in Dynatrace in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $402,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Dynatrace by 1,226.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 18,290 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Dynatrace by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Dynatrace by 84.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,964,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,769,000 after buying an additional 899,766 shares during the period. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its position in Dynatrace by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 95,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,886,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

NYSE:DT traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $44.23. The company had a trading volume of 2,277,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,795,613. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.36. Dynatrace has a one year low of $17.05 and a one year high of $44.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.16 billion and a PE ratio of -32.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.03. Dynatrace had a negative return on equity of 8.02% and a negative net margin of 61.51%. The firm had revenue of $155.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dynatrace will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on DT shares. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Dynatrace from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Dynatrace from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on Dynatrace from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Dynatrace from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.38.

In other Dynatrace news, SVP Stephen J. Pace sold 159,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total value of $5,478,224.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 303,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,395,506.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James K. Lines sold 29,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total value of $1,218,697.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 167,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,849,236.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,223,885 shares of company stock worth $1,936,637,006 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It offers Dynatrace, a platform for running an enterprise cloud. The company's products include AppMon, Classic Real User Monitoring, Network Application Monitoring, and Synthetic Classic. Its platform allows its customers to modernize and automate IT operations, develop and release software, and enhance user experiences.

See Also: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dynatrace (NYSE:DT).

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.