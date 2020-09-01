e-Gulden Price Down 15.4% Over Last Week (EFL)

e-Gulden (CURRENCY:EFL) traded down 16.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 31st. In the last seven days, e-Gulden has traded down 15.4% against the dollar. e-Gulden has a total market capitalization of $1.23 million and $79.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last day. One e-Gulden coin can now be purchased for about $0.0718 or 0.00000617 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex and Cryptopia.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About e-Gulden

e-Gulden (EFL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,962,701 coins and its circulating supply is 17,140,378 coins. e-Gulden’s official website is www.e-gulden.org . e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati

e-Gulden Coin Trading

e-Gulden can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Gulden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire e-Gulden should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase e-Gulden using one of the exchanges listed above.

