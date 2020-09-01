EagleX (EGX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $15,619.71

EagleX (CURRENCY:EGX) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 31st. In the last seven days, EagleX has traded 32.4% higher against the US dollar. EagleX has a total market capitalization of $15,619.71 and approximately $116.00 worth of EagleX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EagleX coin can now be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC and STEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008603 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002421 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.91 or 0.00136757 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $190.62 or 0.01638297 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.24 or 0.00199704 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0967 or 0.00000831 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.95 or 0.00180066 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded up 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.96 or 0.00180148 BTC.

EagleX Profile

EagleX’s total supply is 72,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 33,583,500 coins. EagleX’s official Twitter account is @EaglecoinID . The official website for EagleX is eaglepay.io

EagleX Coin Trading

EagleX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and BiteBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EagleX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EagleX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EagleX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

