EchoLink Market Cap Reaches $856,938.37 (EKO)

EchoLink (CURRENCY:EKO) traded up 7.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 31st. Over the last week, EchoLink has traded 13.4% higher against the US dollar. One EchoLink token can now be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, LBank, Hotbit and HitBTC. EchoLink has a total market capitalization of $856,938.37 and approximately $90,296.00 worth of EchoLink was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get EchoLink alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001532 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00043313 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006358 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $706.60 or 0.06073025 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002967 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00004499 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004189 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00036271 BTC.

Ampleforth (AMPL) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00017294 BTC.

EchoLink Token Profile

EchoLink is a token. Its genesis date was January 20th, 2018. EchoLink’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for EchoLink is /r/EchoLinkInfo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for EchoLink is medium.com/@EchoLinkInfo . EchoLink’s official Twitter account is @EchoLinkInfo1 . EchoLink’s official website is echolink.info

EchoLink Token Trading

EchoLink can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Hotbit, LBank and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EchoLink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EchoLink should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EchoLink using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EchoLink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EchoLink and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.