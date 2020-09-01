EDGE PERF/PAR VTG FPD 0.1 (LON:EDGH) Trading 4.8% Higher

EDGE PERF/PAR VTG FPD 0.1 (LON:EDGH) traded up 4.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 45 ($0.59) and last traded at GBX 44 ($0.57). 20,000 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at GBX 42 ($0.55).

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 40.78 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 38.31. The firm has a market cap of $5.10 million and a PE ratio of -4.89.

In other EDGE PERF/PAR VTG FPD 0.1 news, insider Robin Goodfellow bought 12,000 shares of EDGE PERF/PAR VTG FPD 0.1 stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 45 ($0.59) per share, for a total transaction of £5,400 ($7,056.06).

Edge Performance VCT Public Limited Company is a venture capital trust specializing in investments in early venture and growth capital investments. It invests in creative industries and the technologies which enable it. The fund invests in media and entertainment sectors concentrating on companies that promote live music, theatre, sports, festival trade shows, exhibitions and other similar events.

