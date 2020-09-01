Elastos 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1.63 Million (ELA)

Elastos (CURRENCY:ELA) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 31st. One Elastos coin can currently be bought for $2.42 or 0.00020657 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinEgg, Kucoin, Huobi and BCEX. During the last week, Elastos has traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Elastos has a market cap of $41.69 million and $1.63 million worth of Elastos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008559 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002420 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.85 or 0.00135445 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $191.96 or 0.01640156 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.26 or 0.00198719 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0968 or 0.00000827 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.09 or 0.00180161 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 26.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.49 or 0.00183609 BTC.

About Elastos

Elastos was first traded on December 22nd, 2017. Elastos’ total supply is 23,084,774 coins and its circulating supply is 17,244,540 coins. The official website for Elastos is www.elastos.org . The Reddit community for Elastos is /r/Elastos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Elastos’ official Twitter account is @Elastos_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Elastos

Elastos can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, CoinEgg, Huobi, Kucoin, BCEX and LBank. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elastos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elastos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elastos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

