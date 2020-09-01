Emx Royalty (CVE:EMX) Shares Up 4.6%

Shares of Emx Royalty Corp (CVE:EMX) shot up 4.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$3.88 and last traded at C$3.88. 5,450 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 33,843 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.71.

The firm has a market cap of $204.52 million and a PE ratio of -33.16. The company has a quick ratio of 10.02, a current ratio of 10.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$3.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.49.

In related news, Director Brian Kenneth Levet sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.80, for a total value of C$38,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at C$152,000. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,600 shares of company stock worth $103,097.

EMX Royalty Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, copper, molybdenum, lead, zinc, volcanogenic massive sulfide, and iron deposits. Its principal asset is the Leeville royalty property located in Eureka County, Nevada. The company also holds properties in North America, Turkey, Europe, Australia, and New Zealand.

