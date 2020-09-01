EncryptoTel [WAVES] (ETT) Tops 1-Day Volume of $194.00

EncryptoTel [WAVES] (CURRENCY:ETT) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 31st. EncryptoTel [WAVES] has a market cap of $354,367.80 and approximately $194.00 worth of EncryptoTel [WAVES] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, EncryptoTel [WAVES] has traded up 5.9% against the US dollar. One EncryptoTel [WAVES] token can currently be bought for $0.0057 or 0.00000049 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get EncryptoTel [WAVES] alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008603 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002420 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.68 or 0.00134697 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $190.87 or 0.01639434 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.25 or 0.00199670 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0970 or 0.00000833 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.72 or 0.00177957 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 27.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.10 or 0.00181234 BTC.

EncryptoTel [WAVES] Token Profile

EncryptoTel [WAVES]’s genesis date was April 24th, 2017. EncryptoTel [WAVES]’s total supply is 77,663,987 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,131,190 tokens. The official website for EncryptoTel [WAVES] is encryptotel.com . EncryptoTel [WAVES]’s official Twitter account is @encryptotel

EncryptoTel [WAVES] Token Trading

EncryptoTel [WAVES] can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EncryptoTel [WAVES] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EncryptoTel [WAVES] should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EncryptoTel [WAVES] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EncryptoTel [WAVES] Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EncryptoTel [WAVES] and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.