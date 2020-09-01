Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ENDEAVOUR SILVER CORP. is a small-cap silver mining company focused on the growth of its silver production, reserves and resources in Mexico. The expansion programs now underway at Endeavour’s two operating mines, Guanacevi in Durango State and Guanajuato in Guanajuato state, coupled with the Company’s acquisition and exploration programs in Mexico should enable Endeavour to join the ranks of top primary silver producers worldwide. Endeavour stands out from other silver mining companies for the strong organic growth potential of its core assets, its high silver grades and leverage, the substantial exploration upside of its Mexican mining properties, and the significant under-utilized capacities of the Guanacevi and Bolanitos plants. “

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on EXK. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from $2.80 to $3.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.75 price target on the stock. Pi Financial upped their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from $3.70 to $4.80 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from $4.50 to $6.25 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from $3.25 to $5.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.44.

Shares of EXK traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $4.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,662,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,894,232. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $644.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.42 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.82 and its 200-day moving average is $2.26. Endeavour Silver has a 52-week low of $0.99 and a 52-week high of $4.79.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The mining company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $20.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.54 million. Endeavour Silver had a negative net margin of 41.66% and a negative return on equity of 28.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Endeavour Silver will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dubuque Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Endeavour Silver during the second quarter worth $30,000. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 98.9% during the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,767 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 11,319 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Endeavour Silver during the second quarter worth $38,000. Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Endeavour Silver during the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Endeavour Silver during the second quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.61% of the company’s stock.

About Endeavour Silver

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold deposits and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the Guanaceví mine in Durango; the Bolañitos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Cubo mine in Guanajuato.

