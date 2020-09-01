Endor Protocol Market Cap Reaches $8.20 Million (EDR)

Endor Protocol (CURRENCY:EDR) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 31st. In the last seven days, Endor Protocol has traded up 6.7% against the dollar. One Endor Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0056 or 0.00000048 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Hotbit, BitForex and Coinall. Endor Protocol has a market capitalization of $8.20 million and approximately $274,553.00 worth of Endor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $87.09 or 0.00743545 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00012591 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00006693 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00038247 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000572 BTC.

Stakenet (XSN) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001945 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000035 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00006052 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Endor Protocol Profile

EDR is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 31st, 2017. Endor Protocol’s total supply is 1,469,212,017 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,457,282,180 tokens. Endor Protocol’s official website is www.endor.com . Endor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @edinarworldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Endor Protocol is /r/EndorCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Endor Protocol Token Trading

Endor Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, BitForex, CoinBene, Kucoin, Bilaxy, Coinall, Bittrex, DEx.top, Coinsuper, Upbit and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Endor Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Endor Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Endor Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

