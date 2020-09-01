Entravision Communication (NYSE:EVC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Entravision Communication (NYSE:EVC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Entravision is a diversified media company utilizing a combination of television, radio, outdoor and publishing operations to reach Hispanic consumers in the United States. The company is the largest Univision-affiliated television group in the United States. It owns Univision-affiliated stations in 17 of the top 50 Hispanic markets in the United States. Also, the company operates the largest centrally programmed Spanish-language radio network. The company produces seven formats to appeal to the diverse musical tastes of the listeners. “

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Entravision Communication from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Entravision Communication from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th.

EVC stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.52. 149,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 333,281. The firm has a market cap of $127.96 million, a P/E ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.64. Entravision Communication has a 1-year low of $1.10 and a 1-year high of $3.44.

Entravision Communication (NYSE:EVC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $45.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.90 million. Entravision Communication had a negative net margin of 15.30% and a positive return on equity of 0.89%. On average, research analysts predict that Entravision Communication will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Entravision Communication by 87.9% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 10,638 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Entravision Communication by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 130,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 10,800 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Entravision Communication in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Entravision Communication by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 114,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 16,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Entravision Communication in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.46% of the company’s stock.

About Entravision Communication

Entravision Communications Corporation operates as a media company that reaches and engages Hispanics across media channels and advertising platforms primarily in the United States, Spain, Mexico, Argentina, and other Latin America countries. The company operates through three segments: Television Broadcasting, Radio Broadcasting, and Digital Media.

