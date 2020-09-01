eosDAC Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $35,627.00 (EOSDAC)

eosDAC (CURRENCY:EOSDAC) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 31st. One eosDAC token can now be bought for about $0.0021 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. eosDAC has a market capitalization of $1.40 million and approximately $35,627.00 worth of eosDAC was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, eosDAC has traded 19.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CyberVein (CVT) traded up 23% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001012 BTC.

Sentinel (SENT) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000031 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Linker Coin (LNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000190 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000017 BTC.

SnipCoin (SNIP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

eosDAC Profile

EOSDAC is a token. Its launch date was March 9th, 2018. eosDAC’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,755,177 tokens. The official message board for eosDAC is steemit.com/@eosdac . eosDAC’s official Twitter account is @eosdac and its Facebook page is accessible here . eosDAC’s official website is eosdac.io . The Reddit community for eosDAC is /r/EOSDAC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling eosDAC

eosDAC can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eosDAC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade eosDAC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase eosDAC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

