Espers (ESP) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $897.00

Espers (CURRENCY:ESP) traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. One Espers coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including Livecoin, CoinExchange and Cryptohub. Espers has a market cap of $1.10 million and approximately $897.00 worth of Espers was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Espers has traded up 10.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00062703 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $86.73 or 0.00744671 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $250.20 or 0.02148286 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11,731.29 or 1.00728309 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00012247 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.35 or 0.00148989 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00008021 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001718 BTC.

About Espers

Espers is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the HMQ1725 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 12th, 2016. Espers’ total supply is 22,888,373,670 coins. Espers’ official Twitter account is @CryptoCoderz and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Espers is espers.io . The Reddit community for Espers is /r/esperscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Espers

Espers can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub, CoinExchange and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Espers directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Espers should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Espers using one of the exchanges listed above.

