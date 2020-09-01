Ether-1 (ETHO) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $19,707.00

Ether-1 (CURRENCY:ETHO) traded up 11.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 31st. Ether-1 has a market cap of $210,568.90 and approximately $19,707.00 worth of Ether-1 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ether-1 has traded up 55.5% against the dollar. One Ether-1 coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0044 or 0.00000037 BTC on exchanges including Mercatox, Graviex and STEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

United Bull Traders (UNB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

TOKOK (TOK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Super Running Coin (SRC) traded 69.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001118 BTC.

Lukki Operating Token (LOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Bitscoin (BTCX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00062954 BTC.

Benscoin (BSC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.99 or 0.00204520 BTC.

Ether-1 Profile

Ether-1 (CRYPTO:ETHO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Ethash

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 11th, 2018. Ether-1’s total supply is 48,237,307 coins. The Reddit community for Ether-1 is /r/etho1 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ether-1’s official Twitter account is @Ether1Official. Ether-1’s official website is ether1.org.

Buying and Selling Ether-1

Ether-1 can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, Mercatox and Graviex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether-1 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ether-1 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ether-1 using one of the exchanges listed above.

