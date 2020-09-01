Ether Kingdoms Token (IMP) Reaches Market Capitalization of $22,278.30

Ether Kingdoms Token (CURRENCY:IMP) traded down 16% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 31st. Ether Kingdoms Token has a market capitalization of $22,278.30 and $21,451.00 worth of Ether Kingdoms Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ether Kingdoms Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.0029 or 0.00000025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox and Livecoin. During the last week, Ether Kingdoms Token has traded 11.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ether Kingdoms Token alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001527 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00043311 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006393 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $702.52 or 0.06039488 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002974 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00004585 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004185 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00036190 BTC.

Ampleforth (AMPL) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00017212 BTC.

Ether Kingdoms Token Profile

Ether Kingdoms Token (IMP) is a token. Its launch date was September 26th, 2018. Ether Kingdoms Token’s total supply is 13,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,615,981 tokens. The Reddit community for Ether Kingdoms Token is /r/imptoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ether Kingdoms Token is imps.me . Ether Kingdoms Token’s official message board is medium.com/@imptoken . Ether Kingdoms Token’s official Twitter account is @imptoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

Ether Kingdoms Token Token Trading

Ether Kingdoms Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Kingdoms Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ether Kingdoms Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ether Kingdoms Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ether Kingdoms Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ether Kingdoms Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.