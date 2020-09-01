EURBASE (EBASE) Price Up 4.6% This Week

EURBASE (CURRENCY:EBASE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 31st. EURBASE has a market cap of $3.43 million and approximately $148,712.00 worth of EURBASE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EURBASE token can now be bought for about $1.19 or 0.00010247 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, EURBASE has traded up 4.6% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00008052 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.15 or 0.00078735 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.03 or 0.00310123 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002399 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00039528 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000352 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 78% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00007669 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) is a token. EURBASE’s total supply is 5,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,884,334 tokens. The official website for EURBASE is eurbase.com . EURBASE’s official message board is medium.com/@ETERBASE/eurbase-ebase-34393c

EURBASE can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EURBASE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EURBASE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EURBASE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

