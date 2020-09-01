Everus Hits Market Cap of $17.77 Million (EVR)

Everus (CURRENCY:EVR) traded 26.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 31st. One Everus coin can now be bought for about $0.0382 or 0.00000329 BTC on major exchanges including $24.68, $13.77, $7.50 and $33.94. Everus has a total market cap of $17.77 million and $374.00 worth of Everus was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Everus has traded down 19.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001530 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00042562 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00006309 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $676.04 or 0.05817854 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002949 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00004534 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00004090 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00035995 BTC.

Ampleforth (AMPL) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00017756 BTC.

About Everus

Everus (CRYPTO:EVR) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 6th, 2017. Everus' total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 464,777,087 coins. The official website for Everus is everus.org . The official message board for Everus is media.everus.org . The Reddit community for Everus is /r/everus-world and the currency's Github account can be viewed here . Everus' official Twitter account is @everusworld and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Everus

Everus can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Everus using one of the exchanges listed above.

