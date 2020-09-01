EXMR (EXMR) Trading 9,902.1% Higher Over Last Week

EXMR (CURRENCY:EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 31st. EXMR has a market capitalization of $36.20 million and $31,070.00 worth of EXMR was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, EXMR has traded 9,902.1% higher against the US dollar. One EXMR token can currently be bought for about $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, YoBit and EtherDelta (ForkDelta).

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About EXMR

EXMR uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 9th, 2017. EXMR’s total supply is 15,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,756,612 tokens. The official website for EXMR is exmrfoundation.org . The Reddit community for EXMR is /r/exmr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EXMR’s official Twitter account is @eXMRCoin . The official message board for EXMR is medium.com/@eXMR

EXMR Token Trading

EXMR can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, YoBit and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EXMR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EXMR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EXMR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

