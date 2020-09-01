eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “eXp World Holdings, Inc. provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services primarily in the United states and Canada. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its Website and provides buyers and sellers access to a network of professional, consumer-centric agents and brokers. eXp World Holdings, Inc., formerly known as eXp Realty International Corporation, is based in Bellingham, Washington. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on EXPI. BidaskClub raised eXp World from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. TheStreet raised eXp World from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on eXp World from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. eXp World presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.33.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPI traded up $3.51 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $44.48. The company had a trading volume of 661,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,588. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 494.28 and a beta of 2.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. eXp World has a 1-year low of $6.51 and a 1-year high of $45.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.24 and its 200-day moving average is $14.66.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.09. eXp World had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 0.63%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that eXp World will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Penny Sanford sold 230,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total value of $7,792,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,083,739 shares in the company, valued at $511,037,077.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total value of $397,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,748,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $825,379,864.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 420,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,758,950 in the last three months. Insiders own 40.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of eXp World in the second quarter worth $32,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of eXp World by 49.8% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of eXp World in the first quarter worth $42,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of eXp World in the first quarter worth $49,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of eXp World by 112.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,381 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

