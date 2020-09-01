Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) Shares Bought by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 100.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,639,728 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,828,393 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 2.17% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $273,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the second quarter worth about $81,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 71.7% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,242 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 2,607 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 12.6% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 38,023 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,890,000 after acquiring an additional 4,258 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the second quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the first quarter worth about $558,000. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

EXPD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered Expeditors International of Washington from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. BidaskClub raised Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $91.00 price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.71.

EXPD traded down $0.49 during trading on Monday, reaching $88.39. The company had a trading volume of 699,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,505,223. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.49. The company has a market cap of $14.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18 and a beta of 0.79. Expeditors International of Washington has a 12-month low of $52.55 and a 12-month high of $89.12.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.43. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 28.08% and a net margin of 7.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Christopher J. Mcclincy sold 50,930 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.89, for a total transaction of $4,425,307.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,889,857.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Christopher J. Mcclincy sold 6,007 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.09, for a total value of $511,135.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 466,342 shares of company stock valued at $39,791,720 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

Further Reading: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD).

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.