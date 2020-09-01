Faceter (FACE) Hits Market Cap of $751,456.47

Faceter (CURRENCY:FACE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 31st. Over the last seven days, Faceter has traded 29.2% higher against the dollar. Faceter has a market capitalization of $751,456.47 and $2.00 worth of Faceter was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Faceter coin can now be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges including $50.98, $24.68, $7.50 and $51.55.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001528 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00042659 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00006467 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $718.57 or 0.06134559 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002959 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 22.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00004697 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004157 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00036388 BTC.

Ampleforth (AMPL) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00017288 BTC.

Faceter Coin Profile

Faceter (FACE) is a coin. It was first traded on January 19th, 2018. Faceter’s total supply is 938,538,326 coins and its circulating supply is 470,520,275 coins. Faceter’s official message board is medium.com/faceter . Faceter’s official Twitter account is @FaceterOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Faceter is tokensale.faceter.io

Buying and Selling Faceter

Faceter can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $32.15, $33.94, $50.98, $18.94, $13.77, $24.68, $10.39, $7.50, $51.55, $24.43, $20.33 and $5.60. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Faceter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Faceter should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Faceter using one of the exchanges listed above.

