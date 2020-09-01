Fantasy Sports Reaches Market Cap of $1.59 Million (DFS)

Fantasy Sports (CURRENCY:DFS) traded 15.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. Fantasy Sports has a total market cap of $1.59 million and $115.00 worth of Fantasy Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fantasy Sports token can now be bought for approximately $0.0553 or 0.00000475 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cat.Ex, Coindeal and P2PB2B. During the last seven days, Fantasy Sports has traded up 13.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001530 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00043087 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006330 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $701.65 or 0.06026659 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002971 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 21.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00004621 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004170 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00036199 BTC.

Ampleforth (AMPL) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00017032 BTC.

Fantasy Sports Profile

Fantasy Sports (CRYPTO:DFS) is a token. It was first traded on July 22nd, 2017. Fantasy Sports’ total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,745,205 tokens. The Reddit community for Fantasy Sports is /r/dfstoken . The official website for Fantasy Sports is www.digitalfantasysports.com . Fantasy Sports’ official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Fantasy Sports

Fantasy Sports can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, Cat.Ex and Coindeal. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fantasy Sports directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fantasy Sports should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fantasy Sports using one of the exchanges listed above.

