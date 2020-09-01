Fantom (FTM) Price Tops $0.0393 on Exchanges

Fantom (CURRENCY:FTM) traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 31st. One Fantom token can now be purchased for $0.0393 or 0.00000338 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, DDEX, Bgogo and Bilaxy. Fantom has a total market capitalization of $83.45 million and approximately $40.52 million worth of Fantom was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Fantom has traded 27.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008605 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002419 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.73 or 0.00135256 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $190.59 or 0.01638450 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.25 or 0.00199886 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0968 or 0.00000832 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.82 or 0.00178960 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 25.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.92 or 0.00179870 BTC.

Fantom Profile

Fantom’s total supply is 2,132,239,133 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,123,755,093 tokens. The official website for Fantom is fantom.foundation . The Reddit community for Fantom is /r/FantomFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Fantom

Fantom can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Kucoin, Bgogo, Bibox, DDEX, Hotbit and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fantom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fantom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fantom using one of the exchanges listed above.

