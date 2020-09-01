Farmers and Merchants Bank (Maryland) (OTCMKTS:FMFG) Trading Down 0.4%

Farmers and Merchants Bank (Maryland) (OTCMKTS:FMFG)’s stock price traded down 0.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $13.25 and last traded at $13.25. 1,195 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 1,509 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.30.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.33 and its 200 day moving average is $14.41.

About Farmers and Merchants Bank (Maryland) (OTCMKTS:FMFG)

Farmers and Merchants Bancshares, Inc, through its subsidiary Farmers and Merchants Bank, provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses in Baltimore and Carroll counties in Maryland, and surrounding areas of northern Maryland. It offers checking, savings, money market, individual retirement, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposit, remote check deposits, and repurchase agreements.

See Also: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Farmers and Merchants Bank (Maryland) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmers and Merchants Bank (Maryland) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.