Filta Group (LON:FLTA) Trading Down 1.1%

Filta Group Holdings PLC (LON:FLTA) shares were down 1.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 90 ($1.18) and last traded at GBX 90.50 ($1.18). Approximately 15,250 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at GBX 91.50 ($1.20).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.90, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market cap of $26.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 93.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 99.23.

In related news, insider Timothy (Tim) John Worlledge acquired 16,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 119 ($1.55) per share, for a total transaction of £19,873 ($25,967.59).

Filta Group Holdings plc, through its subsidiaries, franchises on-site environmental kitchen solutions in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, and Germany. The company offers FiltaFry, which provides fryer management services, including the on-site micro-filtration, and removal and replacement of cooking oil; Fita-Seal for the on-site replacement of refrigerator and freezer door seals; and FiltaGMG, a drain related services comprising live bacteria drain dosing and installation, and servicing of grease recovery units.

